World Dance for Humanity marks one year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, World Dance for Humanity hosted a community event outside of Santa Barbara's courthouse.

Speakers included Ukrainians affected by the violence, elected officials such as Congressmember Adam Schiff and part-time Montecito resident Brad Paisley.

World Dance for Humanity has done more than host public vigils like this event, they have also collected and delivered donations for women helping those displaced by the war.

