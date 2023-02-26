Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 5:09 pm
Published 5:27 pm

World Dance for Humanity marks one year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, World Dance for Humanity hosted a community event outside of Santa Barbara's courthouse.

Speakers included Ukrainians affected by the violence, elected officials such as Congressmember Adam Schiff and part-time Montecito resident Brad Paisley.

World Dance for Humanity has done more than host public vigils like this event, they have also collected and delivered donations for women helping those displaced by the war.

Interested in attending a World Dance for Humanity event or helping their charitable work? Visit their website here to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
charity
KEYT
russia
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara courthouse
ukraine
World Dance for Humanity
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content