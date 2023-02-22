East Mountain Drive repairs road damaged in January storms

Slide the toggle to view the before and after photos of East Mountain Drive

MONTECITO, Calif. – Photos taken Wednesday show that East Mountain Drive has repaired road damages caused by the winter storms in January.

A video circulated in January when this section of the road, located by the Cold Springs Trailhead, almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures.





With high winds and a chance of rain in the forecast, local emergency responders remind the community to be prepared for power outages and vigilant of changing road conditions.

Here is recent coverage on preparing for the upcoming forecast:

Crews will be busy for days in the Santa Barbara waterfront cleaning up wind driven debris, including a damaged tree that struck a car. Many traffic lanes are littered with obstacles too. https://t.co/cwSGsxBhwN pic.twitter.com/ddlyISqy4x — John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) February 22, 2023

San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services, as well as public safety agencies within the county, are in full preparations for this week's approaching winter storm, which has the potential to bring rare snowfall and ice to some parts of the area. https://t.co/1aajvreGZi — Dave Alley (@DaveAlleyTV) February 22, 2023

State Park Lifeguards issue hazard warning along Carpinteria State Beach https://t.co/MZa6kW38rU @NewsChannel312 — Patricia Martellotti (@PMKEYT) February 22, 2023