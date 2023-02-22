Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 1:42 pm
East Mountain Drive repairs road damaged in January storms

Slide the toggle to view the before and after photos of East Mountain Drive

MONTECITO, Calif. – Photos taken Wednesday show that East Mountain Drive has repaired road damages caused by the winter storms in January.

A video circulated in January when this section of the road, located by the Cold Springs Trailhead, almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures.


With high winds and a chance of rain in the forecast, local emergency responders remind the community to be prepared for power outages and vigilant of changing road conditions.

Here is recent coverage on preparing for the upcoming forecast:

