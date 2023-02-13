East Arrellaga Street and Santa Barbara Street briefly closed after five car collision

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A five-car collision briefly closed the roadways at east Arrellaga Street and Santa Barbara Street Monday morning around 11 a.m, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SB Police reported five cars were involved in the collision with minor injuries. One suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The accident was caused by an initial vehicle's traffic violation that caused a second party to swerve and hit three others.

The roads reopened by noon.