Drag Queen Story Hour in Santa Barbara sparks debate on children’s safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour event in Santa Barbara is sparking debate on children's safety. Opponents say drag queen story hours have a bad influence on children, while proponents say the events provide safe spaces for all children.

The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza will be hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour with local drag queen Miss Angel from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Andrew Rawls, the owner of The Crafter's Library, has put on a Drag Queen Story Hour almost every month since December 2021.

Leading up to this weekend's event, Rawls received a flier from the Santa Barbara County Republican Party calling for a protest against the drag queen story hour.

Rawls says his initial reaction to the flier was disappointment and sadness.

"I was disappointed because this entire group of people has made (incorrect) assumptions about Story Time with Miss Angel and sad because instead of coming to me for a dialogue about their concerns, they decided to stage a protest," said Rawls.

The flier states that Drag Queen Story Hours "deliberately confuse and sexualize young children, to make them more accepting of sexually deviant behavior and the destructive ideology that promotes it."

Linda Foster, who is member of the Santa Barbara Republican Party, says she is protesting to protect children.

"These people can go away and let their parents deal with the issues of their children and making the decisions with their children. I'm going to go in the direction of their own lives and not to drag queens, just stop all of this nonsense," said Foster.

Rawls says his Drag Queen Story Hour is an inclusive event for everyone and he will not be altering the event in light of this planned protest.

"I would invite anyone who has preconceived notions about what a drag story time is to come see it firsthand. They will realize that all it is is an hour of a professional entertainer enriching the lives of and encouraging children to dream, imagine, and to spread kindness and love in the world," said Rawls.

Miss Angel, who is also kindergarten educator, says all of her stories are about inclusion, self-love, respect, and kindness.

Miss Angel says drag queen story hours are another learning resource for kids and parents.

"[Parents] ask me tips and tricks on how I can speak to my child that may be queer and they ask me these questions directly. And when we provide a space or a resource, it's the parent's choice to bring their children or to not bring their children."

Miss Angel says she is not surprised there would be a group against drag story hours in Santa Barbara.

"It's not that I'm surprised. It was more of a matter of time and mentally preparing myself to take these next steps and be that person to not back down and still continue to live my authentic life," said Miss Angel.

Miss Angel says she is not going to change any of the stories she is prepared to read tomorrow.

She adds that safety is a top priority for her and the children.