Local entrepreneurs receive $412,500 in grants through WEV’s Emprendimiento program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Women's Economic Ventures network distributed $412,500 to 55 Emprendimiento program participants at an award ceremony on Jan. 26.

Program participants completed a free, eight-week business training program taught in Spanish and funded through the state of California's Employment Training Panel's, Social Entrepreneurs for Economic Development initiative.

Each graduate received a $7,500 grant to grow their small business in Santa Barbara or Ventura County.

WEV's Emprendimiento program has awarded $787,500 to 130 entrepreneurs since its launch in 2021.

Olivia Carranza, founder of Durango Financial Services, said, "Through the years working as an insurance agent for other companies, I encouraged several people in my community to improve their financial, personal, and professional quality of life, but I had not seen the need to do it for myself - until WEV entered my life. I am so grateful to WEV, the instructors and my fellow business owners.”

Carranza, who was selected by her fellow students as class speaker, continued, “I have always believed that a leader creates more leaders. I needed that leader for many years to extend their hand to me, and this is the case with WEV’s Emprendimiento course. Thanks to WEV and this course, I’ve realized that I can help myself and also be a leader to others."