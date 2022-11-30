‘Unity in Community’ theme of December 9 telethon tradition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A recent jam session with a couple of local rock legends is helping spread holiday cheer. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald united once again for a taped performance ahead of the upcoming Unity Telethon.

(Courtesy: Jeff Martin/KEYT)

This year marks the 36th annual event in Santa Barbara. The popular feel-good holiday tradition shines a spotlight on the Unity Shoppe on Chapala Street and the good it does for thousands of people, year-round: free groceries, senior services, job support -- Unity Shoppe offers a whole range of services.

As Barbara Tellefson, the late Unity Shoppe founder would say, "No one is ever turned away."

This year's holiday event will honor the hundreds of volunteers who help each week.

"We want to thank all of our staff that come everyday and all of the community that supports the Unity Shoppe: the volunteers, the businesses, the individuals that provide support to people who need a hand up in our community," said Susan Rodriguez, Unity Shoppe Board Chair.

Inflation, combined with the pandemic, has created a greater need for local families and individuals.

This year's Unity Telethon takes place live, Friday night, December 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.