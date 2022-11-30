City of Santa Barbara to launch online business license portal and change renewal system

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara's Finance Department announced it will launch an online business portal as well as move to a calendar-year business license renewal system.

The new business portal for applications, renewals and payments for business licenses will now be accessible completely online.

All current business licenses will expire on Dec. 31 every year, beginning this year.

Any business that have already paid for licensure for 2023 will be eligible for a tax credit on the 2023 tax obligation that requires renewal by Jan. 31, 2023.

Beginning on Jan. 3, in-person business license applications, renewals and payments will be available at City Hall at 735 Anacapa Street, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on alternating Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All current businesses will receive letters during the first week of December 2022 with additional information about the new process.

City officials said these changes are in an effort to improve tax and license administration services and enhance customer service.

"Implementing an online portal, allowing payment online with a credit card, and standardizing the renewal process will allow for greater ease, more transparency and more efficient processes, ultimately saving time and money,” said Finance Director Keith DeMartini.

For more information, visit: santabarbaraca.gov.