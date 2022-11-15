Applications for 2023 Chef Apprentice Program open for Santa Barbara 9-12 students

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara county has opened applications for its 2023 Chef Apprentice Program to high school students in the area.

Those interested in exploring the culinary arts whether professionally or simply as a hobby can apply to learn the process of producing a multi-course meal for their families.

It's a weekly program running from January to April at the Franklin Neighborhood Center and Westside Neighborhood Center in the new year.

Since its creation in 2009, the program run by the Parks and Recreation Department has taught 300 participants with many program graduates pursuing a career in the food service industry.

The program has 30 spots available. All local 9-12 high school students are eligible to participate.

To learn more and apply visit bit.ly/ChefApprentice.