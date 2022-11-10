Touch screen voting will be a part of Election Day totals

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Among the remaining ballots to be counted in this week's election, were those filled out with a touch screen system.

This was done in person at voting precincts, if the voter was interested in the option.

It required you to sign your name electronically, before you are cleared to use what is called the ICX system.

As you make your choices, you can also change your vote along the way, and at the end you can review your ballot before you verify it.

The machine prints out your ballots and you put it in an envelope.

Then you take it to a ballot box and deposit it, just as you would if you filled out the paper ballot by hand.