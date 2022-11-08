Rain isn’t keeping Goleta residents from casting their ballots

GOLETA, Calif.-Despite heavy rain at times there was a consistent flow of people dropping their ballots in the box outside Goleta City Hall.

District elections are fairly new in the 20-year-old city and only two seats are being contested.

Candidates in Districts 1 and 2 are up for re-election and they have challengers.

In District 1, longtime Goleta City Councilmember and former Mayor Roger Aceves is facing Luz Reyez-Martin.

Aceves worked in law enforcement for more than three decades and Reyez-Martin is a former school board member.

In District 2, Councilmember James Kyriaco is facing Sam Ramirez.

Kyriaco used to work managing other campaigns.

Ramirez is a Goleta City Planning Commissioner and is also a labor negotiator.

Although the city council race in considered non-partisan Kyriaco and Reyez-Martin spent some of the day calling voters from the Democratic campaign headquarters in Santa Barbara.

Ramirez took his children to polls to watch him vote and took a selfie with them.

Some people dropping their ballots off are taking selfies, too.

Some of the candidates will be at parties tonight.

Aceves said he plans to watch the returns from home.

For more district information click here.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the Goleta races throughout the evening.