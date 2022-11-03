Skip to Content
South African choir group performs for local elementary students

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures hosted a performance at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara today featuring a rousing program of South African gospel and spirituals in a variety of languages.

The event featured the three-time Grammy winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa, performing for and teaching local students in 4th through 6th grade.

The 'Freedom show' taught the students about the history of South Africa and the civil rights movement.

"The learning curve for them to know about the South African music and the Freedom songs that South Africa said while they were going through the apartheid era," said Shimmy Jiyane, choir director. "So we are grateful to be here and we are grateful to be sharing our songs with them, especially the kids, because they are the leaders of the future. And we will be for some time."

Elementary schools from all over the city attended the concert.

