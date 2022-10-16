Magic Castle Cabaret hosts weekend sale

MONTECITO, Calif.-Magic castle fans had a chance to buy some unique items in Montecito today.

Milt and Arlene Larson ran the Magic Castle for decades and sold off some Magic Castle Cabaret items over the weekend.

Arlene Larson sold off some of her amazing costume collection , posters, and other items from their cabaret on Los Patos Way near the Andree Clark bird refuge.

Larson is also clearing out Halloween and other holiday party decorations.

She said many celebrities have enjoyed the castle and cabaret.

One of the best parts of visiting the sale is talking to Larson about her years in show business.

She is thinking of having another sale with lots of decorations before Christmas.