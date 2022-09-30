Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead on Thursday in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that around 5:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 800-block of East Mountain Dr. for a report of a woman heard screaming.

Deputies arrived to find a seriously injured woman laying in the road, and transported her to a hospital.

The car that struck the woman had fled the area before law enforcement arrived, but detectives said that the driver and the victim were known to each other – that this was not a random attack.

The woman died from her injuries at the hospital around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening, according to SBSO.

Detectives said they believe that the driver intentionally struck the woman, and they are investigating this hit-and-run as a homicide.

The identity of the driver, who remains outstanding, and the car description is not yet available for release, according to the sheriff's office.

SBSO said that the woman's identity is pending family notification as of Friday.