Admission is $20 for adults and $14 for children 2- 12 years old.

Local community organizations will be on site, as well.

This is an after- hours party for kids.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting “Zoo For All” Friday at 4 pm.

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.