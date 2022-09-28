Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 11:38 am

Environmental organization in Santa Barbara is working to repurpose an oil rig into an Eco Monument

Project First Light

Goleta, Calif. - America’s Green Corps said it plans to repurpose a non operational oil rig, "Platform Holly," into what they call a “Green Lighthouse” monument and marine science research site.

This site, located off the coast of Goleta, will be powered by the sun, wind, and sea.

Right now, a contractual obligation is forcing Platform Holly to be put back to its original state.

AGC said that this could cause major harm to the marine ecosystem thriving near the site.

An estimated two tons of marine biology lives around this platform, which is why AGC wants to repurpose the platform instead of removing it.

