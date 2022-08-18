Santa Barbara Museum of Art offers free admission Thursday evening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is celebrating Third Thursday with free community admission on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Along with the free admission, the museum will host renowned Santa Barbara DJ Darla Bea, who will be playing on the front terrace from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and a free raffle entry for a chance to win a bag full of "artful treasures" from the museum store.

There will be complimentary docent Ten Talks for Going Global at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. during the free admission period, along with teaching artist-led art activities in the family resource center from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The museum will also be displaying the newly-installed iconic portrait bust by artist Awol Erizku, Nerfetiti - Miles Davis at the visitor services desk at the State Street entrance.

The museum will offer a discount on its annual membership during the event only, with the price dropping to only $55.