Pair of hikers rescued from Montecito trail due to heat exhaustion

MONTECITO, Calif. – Montecito Fire crews and Santa Barbara Search and Rescue rescued a pair of hikers from Romero Canyon Trail on Wednesday evening after they started to feel symptoms of heat exhaustion, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Montecito firefighters were dispatched to the trail just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a pair of hikers in distress. The hikers were beginning to feel symptoms of heat exhaustion, found shade, and called for help, according to Montecito Fire.

One of the hikers, a 24-year-old woman, was hoisted from the trail by a Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue copter and then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The other hiker was assessed by first responders and was able to walk down the trail with assistance from arriving teams, Montecito Fire said.

The Montecito Fire Protection District reminds hikers to hydrate appropriately, especially during warm weather, and choose to recreate outside during cooler periods of the day.