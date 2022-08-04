Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home

Santa Barbara County Probation Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Probation officers delivered back-to-school supplies to youth on community supervision as part of a successful countywide Operation Safe at Home on Wednesday.

Operation Safe at Home was a countywide wellness check of youth on community supervision, said spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.

"A wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment, the needs of the youth and/or family members, in addition to providing information on probation and community resources," Milligan explained.

Officers delivered 98 back-to-school supplies packages donated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Milligan said. The packages were distributed to 57 homes and given to the supervised youth and their siblings to support their well-being, she added.

There were no major violations or arrests made during the operation.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

