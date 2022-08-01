Old Dominion Freight Line to pay Santa Barbara County $1.36 million for environmental violations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Old Dominion Freight Line will have to pay $1.36 million to various jurisdictions, including Santa Barbara County, as part of a multi-jurisdictional settlement resolving allegations that the company failed to properly dispose of hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

The settlement involved the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office along with 15 other state District Attorney's Offices and one City Attorney's Office, according to Deputy District Attorney Chris Dalbey.

The judgment was filed in Orange County this week and is a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation into various unlawful practices by Old Dominion, including illegal disposal of hazardous waste in its trash receptacles, unlawful transport of hazardous waste out-of-state without proper documentation or a transporter's registration, and failure to train employees in the proper management of hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste includes commercial chemical products, paint materials, electronic devices, batteries, aerosol products, and other flammable, reactive, toxic, and corrosive materials, according to Dabley.

"These violations posed serious risks to the environment, the public, first responders, and company personnel," said District Attorney Joyce Dudley. "My office will continue to investigate and prosecute businesses which violate laws intended to protect all of us.”

A stipulated judgment entered on July 26 requires Old Dominion to pay $860,000 in civil penalties, including $46,120 to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and $5,360 to the county Environmental Health Services, $250,000 for supplemental environmental projects, and $250,000 for reimbursement of enforcement costs, including $9,250 to the county District Attorney's Office and $400 to Environmental Health Services.

Old Dominion developed and implemented new policies, procedures, and training programs designed to properly manage and dispose of hazardous waste after prosecutors brought the matters to its attention, Dalbey said.