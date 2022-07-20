Inland heat helps coastal hotels stay busy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When it is hot in the inland areas of the state, people often skip their staycations and head to the coast.

Local family-owned hotels are turning on their "No Vacancy" signs mid-week.

In addition to tourists from all over the world, they are welcoming guests from the hottest parts of California.

Greg and Jennifer Mishkin operate the Pacific Crest Hotel a block from East Beach in Santa Barbara.

They offer a pool, air conditioning, and a namesake coffee blend made for the hotel by the Santa Barbara Roasting Company owner.

“The heat wave has helped bring in the Central Valley people, and Los Angeles and Sacramento, and I think that it is doing really well. We’ve, like I said, been sold out and we are sold out all the way into next week," said Greg Mishkin.

Mishkin said it's the same for hotels across the street.

Californians searching for a more affordable experience are booking rooms that are close enough to walk to the beach.

Your News Channel will have more on the heat-wave-related business boom tonight on the news.