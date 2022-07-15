Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County probation teams were able to contact more than 20 people and distribute 30 wellness bags during its annual Operation Safe at Home.

Operation Safe at Home is a county-wide wellness check on clients who are on active probation or post-release supervision, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.

The operation targeted clients with domestic violence, child abuse, or elder abuse cases, or family violence cases where children, victims, or vulnerable adults were in the residences, Milligan said.

Teams covered the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta areas conducting wellness checks on active supervision clients and their families.

"A wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment, the needs of client and/or family members, in addition to providing information on probation and community resources, Milligan explained.

"During the contacts, the Deputy Probation Officers also ensure the clients are within compliance of their specific terms and conditions of probation in effort to promote a healthy environment for themselves and other vulnerable residents and to deter future criminal activity."

The combined effort included 39 locations, 21 contacts, 39 wellness bag distributions, and no arrests. Seventeen probation officers participated.