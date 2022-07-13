Ukrainian father and son reunite in Santa Barbara, exhibit artwork Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alexander Gardens is honored to announce Zinovyev & Zinovyev, the upcoming art show featuring works by father and son Ukrainian artists, Olexandr Zinovyev and Olexandr Zinovyev.

The two men recently arrived in Santa Barbara and will exhibit their work for one day only, on Thursday, July 14.

Olexandr Sr., a graduate from the Krupskaya Art University in Moscow, works in a variety of mediums, using caricatures to bring visual humor to political context.

His caricatures eventually struck a nerve with pro-Russian Ukrainian officials, forcing Mr. Zinovyev to move to the United States in 2016, where he received political refugee status.

Olexandr Jr. is a prolific calligraphy artist, specialized in creating murals in public buildings and community spaces that are enjoyed and admired by the public at large.

He also has more than 1000 works on canvas.

As Russia was positioning for invasion, Olexandr left Ukraine through Poland, before joining his father in Santa Barbara in April, 2022. His wife, Tatiana, left their hometown of Vasilevka in April after it was heavily bombarded by Russian troops. The two recently reunited in Santa Barbara.

The exhibit is open to the public and will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Gardens Assisted Living at 2120 Santa Barbara Street.

The artists will donate the proceeds from the event to the Ukrainian efforts.