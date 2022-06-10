Solvang was a popular destination for visitors on a hot week

SOLVANG, Calif.- With the Santa Ynez Valley experiencing some hot weather visitors traveled to Solvang to enjoy the weekend.

On Friday temperatures in Solvang reached 90 degrees in the afternoon time.

Some businesses say the weather has helped their restaurant by attracting more tourist.

“It definitely helps, with the heat comes, the summer breaks and people taking vacations, and this is as a tourist town. So we have more tourists with this heat and it translates into lots more business," said Nathan Peitso, Owner of Sear Steakhouse.



Visitors were trying to beat the heat and stay hydrated.

“We found some water and then we found a little beer garden. So we got a pint and are trying to stay in the shade we've got my son under the shade in the wagon. So we're trying to go into the shops and get some shopping as a way," said Michelle Cockrell, Visiting from Irvine.