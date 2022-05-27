Detectives arrest 61-year-old Santa Barbara man on attempted murder charges for stabbing his housemate

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives arrested a 61-year-old Santa Barbara man on attempted murder charges for stabbing his housemate, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a stabbing on Thursday evening and found a man suffering from life-threatening wounds to his upper torso area on the 4800 block of San Gordiano.

The sheriff's office said that the deputies found the victim's housemate, the 61-year-old Santa Barbara man, outside of the house.

First responders took the victim to the hospital, and officials said he is expected to survive.

Sheriff's detectives and other investigators said they learned that the 61-year-old stabbed his housemate during an altercation between the two.

The sheriff's office said that detectives arrested and booked the 61-year-old at the Main Jail for attempted murder, on a bail of $1,000,000.