One year since Loma Fire burned through TV Hill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Friday marks one year since the Loma Fire broke out on TV Hill, burning dangerously close to the News Channel 3-12 Santa Barbara newsroom.

The fire broke out late in the evening on May 20th, 2021.

It started on the side of TV Hill at Loma Alta Drive, and high winds quickly pushed the flames to the top of the hill.

This is video of the #LomaFire in Santa Barbara burning right up to our KEYT and KCOY studios. Our @HennesseeTV got this video of the flames burning close to our back door. pic.twitter.com/fetRo0CpkF — Alys Martinez (@AlysMartinezTV) May 21, 2021

Neighbors on and around TV Hill were evacuated, including our newsroom.

The fire went on to burn about nine acres, and full containment was reached the following week.

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, and has since plead not guilty to arson charges.

I had to see what it looked like from below. Wow! So close to our station you can see on the right and our neighbor’s homes. #LomaFire #SantaBarbara pic.twitter.com/ceidN8a9uz — Scott Hennessee (@HennesseeTV) May 21, 2021

