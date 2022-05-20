Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
One year since Loma Fire burned through TV Hill

John Palminteri

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Friday marks one year since the Loma Fire broke out on TV Hill, burning dangerously close to the News Channel 3-12 Santa Barbara newsroom.

The fire broke out late in the evening on May 20th, 2021.

It started on the side of TV Hill at Loma Alta Drive, and high winds quickly pushed the flames to the top of the hill.

Neighbors on and around TV Hill were evacuated, including our newsroom.

The fire went on to burn about nine acres, and full containment was reached the following week.

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, and has since plead not guilty to arson charges.

