Multiple Central Coast hospitals receive top patient safety ratings

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Seven hospitals from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties received "A" grades for protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, and Twin Cities Community Hospital all received an "A" grade from the Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients, and the grading system is peer-reviewed and transparent to the public.

“This recognition lets people know that each patient’s safety, as an individual, is of utmost importance, ranging from the youngest in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sierra Vista to the eldest who may have chronic sores being healed in our Wound Clinic at Twin Cities,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast.

“We take great pride in this honor because it recognizes that we value each patient as a person – someone who is somebody’s friend, neighbor or family member. These A’s are a validation that we are more than just a part of the community, we are a community built on care.”

A spokeswoman from Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center, said that the ratings are a testament to the hospital's "ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of care and compassion to the patients they serve."

Cottage Health was also proud to receive an "A" grade for its two Santa Barbara County South Coast hospitals.

“To earn the ‘A’ rating for our two largest hospitals is an achievement that shows our commitment to patient safety at all levels of our organization,” said Dr. Babji Mesipam, Chief Medical Quality Officer for Cottage Health.