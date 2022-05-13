Crews continue to water smoldering mulch after fir at Tajiguas Landfill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews will be on scene on Friday watering the smoldering material left over from a mulch fire at the Tajiguas Landfill that broke out Thursday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The fire started around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday when a large mulch pile caught fire and spread to nearby vegetation.

Last night, our employees and a contractor responded to the fire with Santa Barbara County Fire located at our Compost Management Unit. We will turn and water the smoldering material until it is out. One machine that screens trash out of the compost was damaged.

About a half-acre of mulch and 1.5 acres of nearby brush had burned as of Thursday night, according to the fire department.

While no homes were threatened, the Public Works Department said that one of the machines at the landfill that screens trash out of the compost was damaged.