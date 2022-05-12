Firefighters respond to large mulch fire at Tajiguas Landfill along Gaviota Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a large mulch fire at the Tajiguas Landfill along the Gaviota Coast Thursday evening.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the so-called Tajiguas Fire started around 6:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters said a large mulch pile caught fire and then spread to vegetation.

Video taken by firefighters at the scene showed mulch and recyclables burning.

According to the fire department, several acres were burning as of 6:40 p.m.

There were strong winds in the area and the fire was initially said to be growing at a "rapid rate of spread."

Images from PG&E's Alert Wildfire Camera Network showed a plume of smoke billowing toward the ocean.

Heavy smoke was also blowing over Highway 101, and the fire department said the CHP was taking cars through the area in groups as of 7:30 p.m.

The fire department said heavy equipment was on scene and checking for spot fires.

A helicopter was dropping water on the fire.

https://twitter.com/EliasonMike/status/1524944204668973056

A large excavator was brought in, along with multiple engines and assistance from the Los Padres National Forest Fire Department.

The First Alert Weather Center said winds of up to 45 miles per hour were expected along the Gaviota Coast Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.