Santa Barbara Housing Authority opens limited waitlist for Section 8 Voucher Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Housing Authority on Monday announced a limited waitlist opening for its Section 8 Voucher Program that allows qualifying applicants to choose a unit to rent from private landlords.

“This is a real opportunity for those in need of affordable housing. We are very aware of the local housing crisis and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program can be an important part of the solution,” said Rob Fredericks, Executive Director/CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

In the Section 8 Voucher Program, participants pay a portion of their income directly to the landlord for rent, and the rest of the contract rent is paid to the landlord by the Housing Authority.

The waitlist opened Monday and will remain open until June 1, according to the Housing Authority.

Seniors, families, and disabled people are given priority on the waiting list, and the waitlist ranking is based on the date and time of application as well as preference points.

To apply to be on the waitlist, click here.

For more information, contact the Housing Authority at 805-965-1071 or via email at info@hacsb.org.