Santa Barbara Music Events hosts Songwriters Showcase for youth scholarships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Music Events opened up a Songwriters Showcase on Sunday with entries from all over the nation, according to event director Joseph D'Arezzo Natale.

The festival was free to the public, and the winners will have their songs professionally produced, mastered and presented to industry professionals with the opportunity of their songs being used for series and movies.

Event organizers said all proceeds from the showcase will go towards youth scholarships for tutoring in academics and enrichment in music, art, theater and fitness.

