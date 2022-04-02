Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosts opening day celebration and Blessing of the Fleet

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosted its opening day celebration and Blessing of the Fleet tradition on Saturday for visitors.

The Yacht Club said the Blessing of the Fleet is an annual spring tradition that began centuries ago in the fishing communities in the Mediterranean for a safe and bountiful fishing season, and Santa Barbara commercial fisherman later adopted the tradition.

In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and Stearns Wharf this year, the Yacht Club celebrated with an All Fleet Blessing from Father Larry Gosselin of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s first clubhouse 1922-1926. The first clubhouse was originally the home and office of John P. Stearns while he was building the Wharf.

Vintage Sail Boats off of Stearns Wharf, Circa 1920

The fifth yacht club on its current location ,1950-1966