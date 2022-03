BUELLTON, Calif. - Buellton hosts wineries, vendors, live music and a chili cook-off at the Flying RV Resort.

Tickets to the annual event include chili tasting, unlimited wine and a souvenir wine glass.

Locals can catch a ride on the Brew Bus, a shuttle service doing pickups in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

The Brew Bus was created to provide safe transportation to and from the festival.

For event information and to purchase tickets