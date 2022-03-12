Keep Juana Home: Legal team aims to make Goleta grandma a permanent U.S. citizen

GOLETA, Calif. - Lawyers and advocates for Juana Maria Flores have asked President Biden for a pardon that would allow Flores to apply for permanent status in the United States as the spouse of a US citizen.

Juana has 10 children and is a grandmother to 19 grandchildren .

She was deported to Mexico in 2019 and returned to Goleta in June 2021 via temporary parole.

Flores would have to apply for another temporary stay in June, but lawyers are seeking to let Juana apply for a permanent citizenship.

"Keep Juana Home" is the goal of Flores' legal team