Pavement reconstruction to begin on Cathedral Oaks Rd in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The City of Goleta announced Thursday that reconstruction of Cathedral Oaks Rd in Goleta is scheduled to begin the week of March 7, 2022.

The reconstruction on Cathedral Oaks will take place from Alameda Ave to Glen Annie Rd as a part of the city's annual Pavement Project that began construction in November of 2021.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The city estimates that this street reconstruction and base paving will be completed within two weeks.

One lane will be open with flaggers directing traffic, and city said to expect delays during Dos Pueblos High School's pick up and drop off times.

In addition, bicyclists and pedestrians will be directed to use the bike path on the north side of Cathedral Oaks Road during construction, according to the city.

For more information, click here for a message from Charlie Ebeling, City of Goleta’s Public Works Director.