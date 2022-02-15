Santa Barbara County water rescue teams search for a reported paddle boarder in distress near Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County water rescue crews were searching for a reported paddle boarder in distress at Goleta Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and were being assisted by helicopters from Ventura County and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Heavy winds and sea conditions on Tuesday afternoon were making the search more difficult, Bertucelli said, advising people to stay out of the ocean in those conditions.

Check back with News Channel 3-12 for more updates to this story.