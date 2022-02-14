Big turnout for SBAA Junior Grand Prix

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Anticipation and excitement helped fuel the Santa Barbara Running Association's Junior Grand Prix event Saturday morning.

Warming up! (Brad Hess)

Lots of sunshine and a healthy dose of competition made the running event all the more fun.

Organizers said nearly 200 school children, ranging in age from 3 to 12 from throughout the Santa Barbara area, participated in a one mile race at Palm Park.

Cleveland Elementary School was especially well represented.

The SBAA Junior Grand Prix is a series of community races throughout the year, to promote competition within the youth running community.

(Brad Hess)

The winner of Saturday's event was Ashton Smedley with a mile time of 5:43. Congratulations!