Santa Barbara Community Development and Public Works to resume in-person counter services next week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Barbara Community Development and Public Works Departments are set to resume in-person public counter service at the Garden Street location on Feb. 14.

The front lobby and counters at the building, located at 630 Garden Street, will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for walk-in customers, according to the city.

"Modifying the days and hours for walk-in customers allows staff to address other high priority land development services," the city said.

"The change to the lobby counter hours is a result of a larger Land Development Team strategy to provide all customers improved service in a hybrid environment."

Records and archives appointments for plan viewings will still be required, and there are no walk-in plan viewing appointments.

The south lobby, near the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, will continue to be open to customers for drop-off and pick-up needs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on business days, the city said.