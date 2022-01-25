In-N-Out Burger campaigns against human trafficking

GOLETA, Calif. - The Irvine-based In-N-Out Burger chain is nearing the end of its January campaign in the fight to help end human trafficking.

Customers purchasing food at the fast food restaurant are given paper placemats printed with statistics and messages about the detrimental impacts of modern-day slavery.

Some of the messages read, "Every dollar helps a human trafficking victim get a piece of their life back" and "Piece by piece, human trafficking takes away a person's freedom. Give it back."

The burger chain states that one in six runaways reported in 2019 was likely a victim of human trafficking.

The campaign is in partnership with the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation and its mission to "create, educate and assist in solutions to eliminate human trafficking." The goal is to assist individuals and their families to gain freedom and healing from substance abuse.

The State Department released a report in July of 2021 that revealed the COVID-19 pandemic increased the number of people at risk for human trafficking as traffickers took advantage of the social and economic crisis created by the global outbreak.

Legal experts and social activists have found over the years that destination areas for travel, large-scale events and conventions are often targeted by human traffickers. Straight-shot freeways, like the Highway 101 corridor, are often used to transport people illegally.

In-N-Out is matching donations, 3-to-1, throughout January. 100% of the funds raised benefit organizations that help fight human trafficking in local communities.

Visit slave2nothing.org to make a donation or for more information.