21-year-old man arrested after injuring four Police Officers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Santa Maria man is in jail and four Santa Barbara Police Officers are recovering after they were injured while arresting him.

It happened Thursday night on the 500 block of Bath Street in Santa Barbara.

Police received calls that someone was being attacked, and they arrived to find a 21-year-old man attacking a 64-year-old man.

The attacker took off and ran into a nearby apartment building.

Police told him to come out, but he wouldn't and eventually officers went inside.

They said the Santa Maria man fought back and punched one officer in the face before he was taken into custody.

Police say he made homophobic threats against the victim of the attack and that he could face hate crime charges.

The 21-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail.

