City of Goleta temporarily limits in-person services

GOLETA, Calif. -- Due to a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, Goleta is limiting in-person services starting Friday.

The city will temporarily close City Hall reception and public counters through January 31, and the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will transition to Sidewalk Service effective January 11.

Here are the full changes the city of Goleta listed in a press release Friday:

City Hall reception is closed to the public. The receptionist and staff members can still be contacted via phone or email during business hours. To contact reception, please call (805) 961-7500 or access the City Assist online citizen service request system.

Planning and Building Counters will also be closed to in-person service. Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City's Permit Tracking System Public Portal. Staff can be reached at: Planning: 805-9617543; planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org Building: 805-961-7552; buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org Code Compliance: 805-961-7556; City Assist and Public Portal

Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries will transition to sidewalk service beginning Tuesday, January 11. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Face coverings required.

"In the meantime, the City is committed to continuing to provide a high level of service to the community and all services will be available to the public," the city also said in the press release.

Depending on conditions, Goleta expects to reopen services on Tuesday, February 1.

For more information on COVID-19 in the city of Goleta, click here.