Downed tree sparks fire, blocks roadway in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. -- A downed tree caused a fire in Santa Barbara on Thursday.

At around 10 a.m., Montecito firefighters responded to reports of a downed eucalyptus tree onto power lines at North Jameson.

At arrival, firefighters found the downed tree and wires caused a small fire.

Officials closed Sheffield Drive at North Jameson due to this incident.

They were able to put out the small fire after arriving.

Southern California Edison was called to respond to the downed wire.

