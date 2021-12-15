Volunteers work to save fishing boat that washed ashore during storm

MONTECITO, Calif.-When members of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade heard a fishing boat had washed ashore on Butterly Beach in Montecito they headed out to help.

Marco Farrell shared a Facebook post that said, "All Hand on Deck!!! help get a boat off Butterly beach today in one piece."

Rose and Kacey Brown and their children appreciate the help.

"We are trying to get it off the beach, not only to protect the beach but this is our livelihood, I mean this is everything for us, so really hoping we can get it up and going, "said Rose Brown.

Brown said her husband fishes for sea cucumber. It is considered a delicacy in Chinese cuisine.

He comes from a long line of sea urchin divers and hopes to follow suit.

But first, they have to save their boat named Surffish.

It appears the anchor line snapped during the storm.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol notified them early in the morning.

Volunteers and friends of the family prevented strangers from salvaging items before the Browns arrived.

They brought out shovels, plywood, pumps, and plan to wait for the highest tide at sunrise.

While holding her youngest son Boden, Rose Brown asked people to bring out night lights.

By sunset they had lights on the boat and beach.

With the help of volunteers there is a chance they can get it back in the water.

Farrell, who saved his parents during the Montecito Mudslide in January of 2018 said, "We survived the first big storm of the year."

But Farrell admitted he I didn't get any sleep.

"We are constantly watching the weather and making sure that we do what we need to either prepare or get out of the way,"

He said it is wise to pay attention and to play it safe.

"We hope for rain just not lots of it all at once."

Bucket Brigade members are there for each other and they plan to help the Browns throughout the night.

Their goal is to tow the boat the Santa Barbara Harbor where they can survey and damage and make repairs.

We will have more on the effort tonight on the news.