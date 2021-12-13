Mission Linen Supply donates new jackets to those in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of men experiencing homelessness will receive a new jacket this holiday season.

Mission Linen Supply is donating 100 new Dickies jackets to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. The jackets, which normally range in retail price from roughly $20 to $100, will be distributed to those seeking shelter at the facility.

"At Mission, we are dedicated to doing everything in our power to support our local community and help those in need," said Mission President and CEO, John Ross. "Santa Barbara Rescue Mission does incredible work, and it is an honor to support their efforts. We know our donation will be put to excellent use, and we hope that along with warmth, the jackets provide a sense of hope and comfort to those who receive them."

Mission is a family-owned company with a 90 year history in the Santa Barbara community. The business specializes in laundry services, uniforms, restroom supplies, cleaning products, office essentials, disposable food service items and more.

The warm jackets will be handed out through the Rescue Mission's Christmas Giveaway. Depending on pandemic-related safety measures, the guests will either be able to select a jacket on their own or, receive one as a gift from the staff.

"Many of our homeless guests not only haven't received something new in years, but they come to us with nothing," said Rebecca Weber, Director of Communications and Constituent Relations at Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. "We intend to give everyone who comes to the Rescue Mission a brand-new gift this Christmas. Mission Linen has made this possible with warm, durable jackets for 100 men!"