Unity Holiday Celebration honors volunteers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-This December's star-studded Unity Holiday Celebration honored volunteers.

Director of Operations Cynthia Hooper said, "It has been amazing. We were recognizing our volunteers this year. We realized last year when we didn't have them how valuable they are. So it is fantastic."

They recognized longtime employees, too.

The average employee hired by the late Barbara Telefson has been with the nonprofit for the past 20 years.

Unity Executive Director Tom Reed said, "This is a wonderful celebration, primarily a legacy for Barbara Telefson. Everything people have seen and touched and heard about was put together by Barbara Telefson and a wonderful team."

Telefson, died in November 2020 at the age of 84.

She met Kenny Loggins outside the SOHO after he performed for toys in almost every Santa Barbara venue in one night.

She showed how unity allows people to pick their toys and soon they were hosting an annual telethon on NewChannel 3.

When Brad Paisley showed his wife and kids how the shoppe allows people to choose food clothing toys they want and need a light bulb went on.

"Brad has been volunteering with his family for 10 years and he put a clone on his college campus in downtown Nashville, " said Reed.

The California Attorney General and a representative from San Francisco recently paid a visit.

Franchising the idea is a dream that could come true.

Unity employee Donna Egeberg is a mentor to the volunteers.

"I think it is great, it it lovely that we are still doing this keeping out tradition going and helping out neighbors." said Egeberg.

It is never to late to donate by calling (805) 845-5555 or visiting unityshoppe.org