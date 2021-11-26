Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide after two people were killed in a shooting that took place at a Goleta hotel Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at the Best Western located at 5620 Calle Real.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area near the hotel for a report of some type of disturbance. When deputies arrived on scene they found a woman and man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the shooting. The man was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. The woman died several hours later at the hospital.

Investigators believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identities of the two people or their relationship to one another.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's coroner's office will determine the official cause and manner of death. The coroner's investigation is expected to be concluded next week.