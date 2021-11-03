Future storm impacts in Loma Fire burn area to be discussed at community meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The recent closure to Loma Alta Drive below the Loma Fire burn area will be the topic of a community meeting on Wednesday night.

The community meeting will be held at McKinley Elementary School at 350 Loma Alta Drive at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department is hosting the meeting and masks will be required.

Jim Dewey, the Streets Operations and Infrastructure Manager said they want to let neighbors know what they are planning and what the forecast is for storm-related impacts during the rainy season.

Although the rainy season has been impacted by drought, too much rain could pose problems.

Dewey said the conditions are not like the Thomas Fire which led to the Montecito debris flow.

"The fire didn't burn as hot, this particular area is a north slope so it isn't really prone to sliding, it's just a whole different setup. Out of an abundance of caution we have created a model where we can make some predictions on how the water is going to run off the hillside. We are fairly confident that we are going to be okay, especially with the K-rail there. If we do get any debris flows, that the k-rail, we believe, will be a barrier against anything moving down the hill and affecting the community," said Dewey.

Crews placed K-rails along the road two weeks ago.

Neighbors out walking their dogs don't seem to mind the closure.

One said the reduced traffic makes the area quiet and safe.

There is a view of the ocean from the sidewalk that makes it's a best-kept secret for people who like to walk and jog.

One resident said people have suggested it re-open as a one-way road after the so-called rainy season is over.

We will have more on the community meeting on the news tonight.