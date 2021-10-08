Hollywood star power helps raise awareness and funds for New Beginnings

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hollywood star power is joining the effort to help combat California's homeless crisis, including those in need throughout Santa Barbara County.

Two comedic actresses, Annabelle Gurwitch (Former host of TBS's Dinner & a Movie and author, "You're Leaving When?") and, Julie Bowen (Modern Family) teamed up in Los Angeles for a virtual fundraising event for New Beginnings.

The Santa Barbara non-profit has spent the past 50 years dedicated to destigmatizing the various issues impacting its clients. This year, staff and volunteers are putting a renewed focus on partnerships with local landlords.

It's something Gurwitch became when she opened her house to a homeless couple.

"I was shocked to learn how many professionals, people with jobs, people with families, people who go to the YMCA to take a shower and just need somewhere safe to sleep that night in their car," said Bowen.

"85% of the clients at New Beginnings, these are people living in their cars, they have ties to the community," said Gurwitch.

Many of the working homeless in the Santa Barbara community are teachers, nurses, seniors, veterans and families with children in the local school districts, among others.

New Beginnings is reaching out in hopes of partnering with business owners and landlords, looking for vacant units and parking lots for its nationally renowned Safe Parking Program.

