City of Goleta asking for input on Local Road Safety Plan; deadline is June 30

GOLETA, Calif. - Leaders in Goleta are asking residents to give their input on the City's Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) in an effort to keep people safe while driving, biking and walking on or near roads and highways within city limits, for decades to come.

The deadline for the brief, online survey is Wednesday, June 30.

The plan looks at collision data and trend analysis over the past five years. The goal is to use the collected information and coordinate a wide range of organizations and cut down on deadly crashes and serious injury accidents on all public roads.

The survey is designed for local residents to offer their feedback. The process includes an interactive City map where users can add comments to a specific location.

The City received a $53,000 federal grant to help fund the future projects.

The LRSP grant program is part of the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) program and is designed to provide funding to local agencies to develop a LRSP.