City of Goleta votes to discontinue late fees for overdue library books

GOLETA, Calif. - Visitors to the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will no longer have to pay late fines for overdue books.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Goleta City Council unanimously approved the Library Advisory Commission's recommendation to do away with late fees.

Starting July 1, 2021, patrons will only be billed for items that are 30 days overdue past their original due date, and no overdue fines will be charged.

Existing fines will also be forgiven, however, guests will still owe for unreturned materials and collection agency fees. Late fees should disappear from guests' accounts over the next couple of weeks.

“I am very grateful to the City Council for taking this action," said Library Director Allison Gray. "It will open up the wonderful services offered by our Library System to those who could not previously make use of them and ensure that we are being inclusive in offering our services to everyone."

This decision follows many libraries across the county that have found demolishing late fees helped bring residents back inside the library. The city said studies have indicated that eliminated fines increased the goodwill between patrons and library staff and did not lead to an increase in late book returns.

In order to collect overdue materials, the library will send mailed notices to patrons at 30 days past due (when the item is billed) and at 60 days past due (when a replacement cost is charged). At 63 days past due, when $40 or more in fees have been billed, the library will forward your account to a materials recovery agency and a $10 non-refundable service charge will be added to your account.

The city said eliminating late fees also allows staff to spend more time providing positive services to library patrons, such as Tech Tutoring, Homework Help, Personal Reading Lists and more.

Residents can get their library card during Sidewalk Service at their local branch, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring a form of valid, government-issued photo identification, such as a driver's license or passport.

Children from birth through fifth grade are eligible for their own library cards with the signature of a parent or guardian. Teens ages 12 through 17 can apply for their own card.

To apply for a library card online, click here.

Visit the Goleta Valley Library website to learn more about the programs and services available.