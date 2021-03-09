Santa Barbara Film Festival unveils its 2021 lineup

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is always starry a celebration of up and coming filmmakers and Oscar hopefuls, but this year the programmers have also decided to make it more accessible. For the first time, it’ll be free for the community, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 36th installment kicks off on March 31 with the world premiere of Aaron Mauer’s “Invisible Valley” about the people of California’s Coachella’s Valley, from the undocumented farmworkers to the wealthy snowbirds and music festival partiers. The film also explores the “looming ecological crisis threatening it all.”

After a year of mostly online film festivals, the festival is taking a hybrid approach and building two beachside drive-in theaters for the screenings. There will also be a ticketed online component. There are 47 world premieres in the lineup, hailing from 45 countries in addition to celebrity tributes, panels and community outreach programs.

Celebrity honorees at the 36th installment include Amanda Seyfried, Delroy Lindo, Sacha Baron Cohen, Bill Murray and Carey Mulligan, who is getting the Cinema Vanguard Award. Virtuoso Award recipients include Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim and Zendaya. That event, moderated by Dave Karger, will take place on April 3.

Feature films in the lineup include “Trees of Peace,” about four women hiding and fighting for survival during the Rwandan Genocide in 1994, “Coast,” about a teenager in a small town who falls for a punk singer, and “Alaskan Nets,” a documentary about a high school basketball team who has a shot at the state championship for the first time since 1984. Other films include “Last Call,” a documentary about the hospitality industry in Queens at the outset of COVID-19, “Highway One,” set around a New Year’s Eve party in rural California and “The Revolution Generation” about the largest youth generation in history and the challenges they face. The documentary “$avvy” explores the topic of women and personal finances.

U.S. premieres include “Fellinopolis,” about the world of Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, “Teach Me If You Can,” a French documentary about teachers in Burkina Faso, Bangladesh and Siberia, and “Six Angry Women,” from New Zealand, which covers the 1984 kidnapping of an Auckland University lecturer.

“This year’s festival will look different on many fronts, but we are unchanged when it comes to what’s most important: our love of film, and our dedication to bringing forward a program of unmatched quality and sharing it with our community,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to be a source of joy and optimism.”

Closing night on April 10 will highlight short documentaries by local filmmakers, covering subjects as diverse as an annual trip by the Chumash people to a historic site, a woman’s quest to restore ecosystems with sheep and how the residents of Santa Barbara survived 2020.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival regularly attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually.

The complete SBIFF film lineup is below:

22 WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (listed alphabetically)

Addict Named Hal

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Lane Michael Stanley

Alaskan Nets

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Jeff Harasimowicz

Broken Diamonds

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Peter Sattler

The Cinderella Addiction

Japan - World Premiere

Directed by Ryohei Watanabe

Cinema of Sleep

Canada - World Premiere

Directed by Jeffrey St. Jules

Climb

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Neil Myers

The Conservation Game

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Michael Webber

Coast

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Jessica Hester, Derek Schweickart

Daughters of the Waves

France - World Premiere

Directed by Lisa Monin, Sébastien Daguerressar

Evan Wood

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Niki Byrne

Highway One

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Jaclyn Bethany

The Hosts (Os donos da casa)

Brazil - World Premiere

Directed by Carla Dauden

Invisible Valley

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Aaron Maurer

The Knot (Uljhan)

India - World Premiere

Directed by Ashish Pant

La Recua - The Mule Pack Train

USA, Mexico - World Premiere

Directed by Darío Higuera Meza, Trudi Angell

Last Call

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Johnny Sweet

Reclaim Idaho

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Laura Wing-Kamoosi, Jim Kamoosi

The Revolution Generation

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell

$avvy

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Robin Hauser

Snakehead

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Evan Jackson Leong

Trees of Peace

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Alanna Brown

We Burn Like This

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Alana Waksman

29 U.S. PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (listed alphabetically)

Akilla's Escape

Canada - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Charles Officer

Baby

Spain - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Juanma Bajo Ulloa

Backyard Village

Iceland - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Marteinn Thórsson

A Bruddah's Mind (Cabeça de nêgo)

Brazil - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Déo Cardoso

By Your Side (À la folie)

France - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Audrey Estrougo

Erna at War (Erna i krig)

Denmark, Estonia, Belgium - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz

Fear (Strah)

Bulgaria - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Fellinopolis

Italy - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Silvia Giulietti

The Flood Won't Come (Tvano nebus)

Lithuania - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Marat Sargsyan

The Forbidden Strings

Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Hasan Noori

Fortitude (La fortaleza)

Venezuela, Colombia, France, Netherlands - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Jorge Thielen Armand

Four Mothers

Israel - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Dana Keidar Levin, Rephael Levin

The Ghosts (Los fantasmas)

Guatemala, Argentina - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Sebastián Lojo

Karnawal

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Juan Pablo Félix

Ladies Of Steel

Finland - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Pamela Tola

The Last Ones (Viimeiset)

Finland, Estonia, Netherlands - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Veiko Õunpuu

Listen, Portugal

UK - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Man with the Answers

Cyprus, Greece, Italy - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Stelios Kammitsis

Mirage (Miraggio)

Switzerland - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Nina Stefanka

My First Summer

Australia - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Katie Found

One-Way to Moscow

Switzerland - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Micha Lewinsky

The Pit (Bedre)

Latvia, Finland - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Dace Pūce

Poppie Nongena

South Africa - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Christiaan Olwagen



Run Woman Run

Canada - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Zoe Hopkins

Six Angry Women

New Zealand - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Megan Jones

Teach Me if You Can

France - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Émilie Thérond

Under My Skin

Australia - U.S. Premiere

Directed by David O'Donnell

We Will Never Die

Argentina - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Eduardo Crespo

When I'm Done Dying

Turkey, USA, Germany - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Nisan Dağ

2021 SBIFF FEATURE FILMS (non-premieres listed alphabetically)

American Skin

USA

Directed by Nate Parker

Giants Being Lonely

USA

Directed by Grear Patterson

Hope

Norway

Directed by Maria Sødahl

2021 SBIFF SHORTS - (listed alphabetically)

25 WORLD PREMIERES AND 8 U.S. PREMIERES

Anxious

USA

Directed by Anthony Gilbert

Anything for You

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Matt Ferrucci

The Beast of Our Time

USA - World Premiere

The Beauty President

USA

Directed by Whitney Skauge

Becoming Eddie

USA

Directed by Lilan Bowden

Black Boys Can't Cry

USA

Directed by Victor Gabriel

Bobby

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Henry Burge

Can't Have It Both Ways

USA

Directed by Morningstar Angeline

The Carousel

Italy

Directed by Valerio Berruti

Clara With a Mustache

Kosovo - World Premiere

Directed by Ilir Blakcori

A Critter Fable

USA

Directed by Grace Fisher

Cycles

USA

Directed by Jonathan Barenboim

Dia De Los Muertos

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by George Ortega, Ricardo Ortega

Dis-Dance!

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Michael Love

East-West

Poland - World Premiere

Directed by Natalia Koniarz

Electric Lady

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Casey McGarry

Eyes

USA

Directed by Zachary Goodwin, Flynn Harris, Alex Flanagan, Alex Kumph

First Light

USA

Directed by Amy Lee Ketchum

Gratified

USA

Directed by Leslie Hope

The Great Malaise

Canada

Directed by Amy Catherine Lepage

Heartland

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Jahmil Eady

Homecoming: Journey to Limuw

USA

Directed by Nick Zachar

Hospice of Santa Barbara Presents: Manuel's Story

USA

Directed by Greg Kroes

I, Barnabé

Canada

Directed by Jean-François Lévesque

Identibye

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Sajjad Shahhatami

In White Places

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Brian Keith Powell

Kaizo

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Jeremy Lethco

Kapaemahu

USA

Directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe WIlson

Keeping the Sport Alive

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Will Hahn

Keiara

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Floyd Russ

The Kicksled Choir

Norway

Directed by Torfinn Iversen

Language of Dreams

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Peter Sasowsky

The Last Ferry from Grass Island

Hong Kong

Directed by Linhan Zhang

Lion on the Mat

USA

Directed by Asali Echols

Lucky

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Phinehas L Hodges

Malakout

Iran

Directed by Farnoosh Abedi

Man with a Broom

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Joel Rader, Lydia Leiber, Caroline Nouhan

A Man with Emotions

USA

Directed by Miki Inoguchi

Mariah: A Boxer’s Dream

USA

Directed by Nina Meredith

The Mechanical Dancer

USA

Directed by Jenna Jaillet

Mrs. Taylor’s Show & Tell - A Prince Story

USA

Directed by Victor Dean

My Father The Mover

South Africa

Directed by Julia Jansch

Nickel in the Sand

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Mike Winger

Nine

USA

Directed by Jane Musky

Not One More

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Cameron Leingang

Ocean Stories: Michele's Magic Carpet Ride

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Patrick Creadon, Greg Goggin

Pant Hoot

USA

Directed by Richard Reens

Project H

France

Directed by Maharaki

Remisivir

Romania - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Bobby Barbacioru

River Tigers: Giant Taimen of the Russian Far East

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Andy Maser, Adam Bagger

Roy

UK - World Premiere

Directed by Tom Berkeley, Ross White

Safe

US - World Premiere

Directed by Josema Roig

Savior

USA

Directed by Christopher Oroza-Nostas

Shadow Of The Fox

US - World Premiere

Directed by Nooshin Meraji

Shepherd's Song

USA

Directed by Abby Fuller

Sperm

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Kirsten Kearse

Stoke Chasers

USA

Directed by Jo Anna Edmison

Stormy and the Admirals

USA

Directed by Dan Rybicky

Subtle Body

USA - U.S. Premiere

Directed by Robin Bisio

Sunshine In The Rain

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Benny Chen

Sweet Dreams

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Navid Saedi

Tristo

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Ryan Oligmueller

Underdogs

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Alex Astrella

The Unknown

UK

Directed by Stephanie Marshall

Vial

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Sonja O'Hara, Micah Stuart

Vuja De

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Casey McGarry

Waking Up

USA - World Premiere

Directed by James Patrick Nelson

Wally Wenda

USA

Directed by Diane Russo

When It's Late

USA - World Premiere

Directed by Mitch Hadley

The Winter

Australia

Directed by Xin Li

For the complete list of films, synopses, and other special events please visit www.sbiff.org or the SBIFF app.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr